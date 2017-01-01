× Privacy Policy

React.ly

Privacy Policy

Welcome to the React.ly Website or Mobile Application. React.ly is owned and operated by Machine Learning Works, a Delaware LLC. In this Privacy Policy, the user may be referred to as “you” and Machine Learning Works may be referred to as “React.ly”, “us”, “we”, or “our.” By using or accessing the React.ly Application or Website (“Services”) you agree to this Privacy Policy and the Terms of Use.

INFORMATION WE MAY COLLECT WHEN YOU USE THE SERVICES

When you use the Services, we may collect and store certain information about your computer or device and your activities, including:

(1) IP address of your computer

(2) Unique mobile device identifier

(3) Technical information about your computer or mobile device such as type of device, mobile device ID number, web browser type, other browser information (e.g. size, connection speed and connection type), and operating system or platform.

(4) Your preferences and settings (time zone, language, etc.)

(5) Internet provider or mobile carrier name

(6) The URL of the last webpage you visited before visiting the Website

(7) Information about your activity on the Services (e.g., your search queries, mis-formatted DNS entries, search results selected, clicks, pages viewed, search history, comments);

(8) If you are using a mobile device, your mobile device’s geographic location (specific geographic location if you’ve enabled collection of that information, or general geographic location automatically). Please see the section “Mobile Device Location Information” below for further information.

(9) If you installed a Search Application, we may also collect information about that Search Application (e.g. the specific release date and distribution source of your Search Application, a unique Search Application ID, Search Application partner ID, the ads you click on, and information contained in error log files or cookies, aggregate query or click data and erroneous domain name system requests).

PERSONAL INFORMATION GIVEN TO THIRD-PARTIES

React.ly does not sell you data to third-parties, but may disclose information about you to third-parties for assistance in improving the React.ly products and services. React.ly may also disclose information about you to third-parties where we have a good faith belief that such disclosure is necessary in order to: (i) protect, enforce, or defend the legal rights, privacy, safety, or property of React.ly, our affiliates or their employees, agents and contractors (including enforcement of our agreements and our terms of use); (ii) protect the safety, privacy, and security of users of the React.ly employees, owners, or members of the public; (iii) protect against fraud or for risk management purposes; (iv) comply with the law or legal process; or (v) respond to requests from public and government authorities.

CHILDREN’S ONLINE PRIVACY PROTECTION ACT

The React.ly website and mobile application are directed to adults, over the age of 18. React.ly does not knowingly collect information from children under 13 years of age or have any reasonable grounds for believing that persons under the age of 13 are accessing the Website or making use of React.ly’s Mobile Application. If React.ly discovers any inadvertently collected Personal Information of a person under the age of 13, that information will be swiftly deleted from its’ records. If you believe that React.ly may have any information from a person under age 13, please contact React.ly at contact@mlworks.com.

YOUR CALIFORNIA PRIVACY RIGHTS

React.ly welcomes residents of the State of California to use its Mobile app and Website, and complies with the California Business and Professions Code §§ 22575-22579. If you are a California resident you may request certain information regarding our disclosure of personal information to any third parties for their direct marketing purposes. Please send a written request 156 2nd St., San Francisco, CA 94105.

Various provisions throughout this Privacy Policy address requirements of the Californian privacy statutes. If you have any questions contact React.ly at contact@mlworks.com.

We reserve the right to make changes to this Privacy Policy at any time. If we change our privacy policy, we will post an updated version of this Privacy Policy on our website so that you and other users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. Changes will not apply retroactively and changes addressing new functions for a service or changes made for legal reasons will be effective immediately. If you do not agree to the modified terms, you should discontinue your use of the Website and Mobile Applications. Your continued use of the Website and Mobile Applications after any such changes constitutes your acceptance of the new Privacy Policy. You should also check back from time to time to ensure you are aware of any changes.